Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This picturesque lake front property features 2 pools, a large 2nd story deck, large open living areas, a wine cellar, two garages, one carport, intricate landscaping, three fireplaces, a 2 boat dock, a barbecuing area, hot tubs, large walk in closets, outdoor access in every room, plenty of space for guests, a laundry room, fitness room and a mother-in-law/guest house! You need to see this masterpiece in order to basque in its beauty!!