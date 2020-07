Berkshire Lakeway.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving concierge game room internet access internet cafe pool table smoke-free community

Luxury Apartments in Austin, Texas



Make your next move to the crown jewel of Austin and enjoy the perfect balance of scenic beauty and the fast-paced atmosphere of downtown. The Mansions Lakeway is your destination for luxury living, granting you access to a members-only, world-class community experience designed to dazzle even those with the most discerning tastes.



Come home to our elegant one, two, three, and four bedroom homes where style and elegance meet the comforts of home. Experience the convenience of energy-efficient designs amidst elegant amenities ranging from beautiful granite countertops and luxury wood flooring to covered porches and soaring outdoor living spaces, The Mansions Lakeway is the perfect choice for sophisticated living where you never have to settle. Our exclusive, club-style community is passionate about providing you with a variety of features you won't find anywhere else. Our attached one- and two-car garages with private access give you the security you are looking for. A 24-hour fully equipped fitness center with an expert personal trainer will keep you moving. Enjoy our community clubhouse featuring a Starbucks® Wi-Fi Café, a private indoor tanning facility, TV lounge, and more. Our pet-friendly community also includes convenient waste stations and a selection of on-demand concierge services.