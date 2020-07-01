All apartments in Lakeway
173 World of Tennis Square
173 World of Tennis Square

173 World of Tennis Sq · No Longer Available
Location

173 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Just remodeled split-level condo in the beautiful tennis-centric World of Tennis community. This spacious home is an end unit with new flooring, paint, HVAC, ceiling fans, cabinet hardware and faucets, stainless appliances and washer/dryer. Floor-to-ceiling picture windows throughout, great views, just steps to tennis courts. Includes fireplace, living and dining areas, bathrooms galore, storage, covered balcony and covered patio. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, large vanity, plus balcony with exterior spiral staircase to directly access tennis court. Pets welcome. Seeking minimum 15-month lease. Security deposit $1900.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

NOTE: To find the unit, enter 180 World of Tennis Sq into your GPS to get to the right cluster of condos, then Unit 173 will be easy to locate from there.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 World of Tennis Square have any available units?
173 World of Tennis Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 173 World of Tennis Square have?
Some of 173 World of Tennis Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 World of Tennis Square currently offering any rent specials?
173 World of Tennis Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 World of Tennis Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 World of Tennis Square is pet friendly.
Does 173 World of Tennis Square offer parking?
No, 173 World of Tennis Square does not offer parking.
Does 173 World of Tennis Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 World of Tennis Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 World of Tennis Square have a pool?
No, 173 World of Tennis Square does not have a pool.
Does 173 World of Tennis Square have accessible units?
No, 173 World of Tennis Square does not have accessible units.
Does 173 World of Tennis Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 World of Tennis Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 World of Tennis Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 World of Tennis Square has units with air conditioning.

