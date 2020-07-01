173 World of Tennis Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Just remodeled split-level condo in the beautiful tennis-centric World of Tennis community. This spacious home is an end unit with new flooring, paint, HVAC, ceiling fans, cabinet hardware and faucets, stainless appliances and washer/dryer. Floor-to-ceiling picture windows throughout, great views, just steps to tennis courts. Includes fireplace, living and dining areas, bathrooms galore, storage, covered balcony and covered patio. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, large vanity, plus balcony with exterior spiral staircase to directly access tennis court. Pets welcome. Seeking minimum 15-month lease. Security deposit $1900.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



NOTE: To find the unit, enter 180 World of Tennis Sq into your GPS to get to the right cluster of condos, then Unit 173 will be easy to locate from there.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.