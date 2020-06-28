All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:09 PM

142 Sebastians RUN

142 Sebastians Run · No Longer Available
Location

142 Sebastians Run, Lakeway, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see newly updated home in gated community. 5 bed/4bath/3car home. Office has new wood floors, vaulted ceiling and french doors. Kitchen with white cabinets, double oven and stainless appliances. Master bedroom, situ for privacy; bath includes double vanity, separate shower, jetted tub and 2 walk in closets. Downstairs 5th bedroom is great for an in-law/2nd office/nursery. Pergola in back; surround sound. Close to Lt HS, Baylor, Scott & White, Hill Country Galleria, Oaks at Lakeway. Avail for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Sebastians RUN have any available units?
142 Sebastians RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 142 Sebastians RUN have?
Some of 142 Sebastians RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Sebastians RUN currently offering any rent specials?
142 Sebastians RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Sebastians RUN pet-friendly?
No, 142 Sebastians RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 142 Sebastians RUN offer parking?
Yes, 142 Sebastians RUN offers parking.
Does 142 Sebastians RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Sebastians RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Sebastians RUN have a pool?
No, 142 Sebastians RUN does not have a pool.
Does 142 Sebastians RUN have accessible units?
No, 142 Sebastians RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Sebastians RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Sebastians RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Sebastians RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Sebastians RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
