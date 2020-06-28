142 Sebastians RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see newly updated home in gated community. 5 bed/4bath/3car home. Office has new wood floors, vaulted ceiling and french doors. Kitchen with white cabinets, double oven and stainless appliances. Master bedroom, situ for privacy; bath includes double vanity, separate shower, jetted tub and 2 walk in closets. Downstairs 5th bedroom is great for an in-law/2nd office/nursery. Pergola in back; surround sound. Close to Lt HS, Baylor, Scott & White, Hill Country Galleria, Oaks at Lakeway. Avail for sale