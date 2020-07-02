103 Aria Ridge

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Lakeway with 2 car attached garage across the street from Lake Travis High School. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Great community pool, tennis court and work-out facility. Available to see upon request. $2,400/month rent. $2,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mark at 419-386-9324 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.