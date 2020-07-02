All apartments in Lakeway
103 Aria Ridge
103 Aria Ridge

103 Aria Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

103 Aria Ridge, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Lakeway with 2 car attached garage across the street from Lake Travis High School. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Great community pool, tennis court and work-out facility. Available to see upon request. $2,400/month rent. $2,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mark at 419-386-9324 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

