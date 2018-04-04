Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
940 Goldenrod St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
940 Goldenrod St
940 Goldenrod Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
940 Goldenrod Street, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Home for lease 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath! Wood Type floors! Great area! Great Price!
Nice Home for lease 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath! Wood Type floors! Great area! Great Price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 940 Goldenrod St have any available units?
940 Goldenrod St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kyle, TX
.
Is 940 Goldenrod St currently offering any rent specials?
940 Goldenrod St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Goldenrod St pet-friendly?
No, 940 Goldenrod St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kyle
.
Does 940 Goldenrod St offer parking?
Yes, 940 Goldenrod St offers parking.
Does 940 Goldenrod St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Goldenrod St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Goldenrod St have a pool?
No, 940 Goldenrod St does not have a pool.
Does 940 Goldenrod St have accessible units?
No, 940 Goldenrod St does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Goldenrod St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Goldenrod St has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Goldenrod St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 Goldenrod St has units with air conditioning.
