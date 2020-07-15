/
5 Apartments for rent in Smithville, TX📍
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.
905 NE 5th Street
905 Northeast 5th Street, Smithville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
SMITHVILLE - COZY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOTHER-IN-LAW MOBILE HOME!!! - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home has a Large Living Room and 2 Car Attached Garage! The Back Porch is Covered and has (2) Extra Bonus Rooms Behind the Garage Area!! This Corner
200 Turney
200 Turney St, Smithville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1838 sqft
Huge Home on Huge Corner Lot - This home has country feel on a large corner lot in downtown Smithville with fenced back yard and storage shed. Large open Kitchen and living area make entertaining a breeze.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
146 Farm to Market Road 2571
146 Farm-to-Market Road 2571, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
Be the first one to live in this terrific new construction home in Smithville.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
126 Pinewood Dr.
126 Pine Wood Drive, Bastrop County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
757 sqft
Minutes to Town - Minutes to the Lake - Water up to $50 and lawn care included. Cute cabin located just a few minutes from town and the lake. The home has a 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and open concept eat in kitchen - living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Smithville area include Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, Concordia University-Texas, and Southwestern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Smithville from include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, and Georgetown.