826 Beebe Rd 159817

Amenities
Buda Kyle Hill Country | Resort Living | New 2016 - Property Id: 95828
Located in the 78640 zip code of Hayes county, this gated community features a Clubhouse with Click Caf, Latte Lounge and Conference Center, Advanced Fitness Facility with Separate Yoga Studio, 2 Resort-Style Swimming Pools with Social Seating, Limited Access, Detached Garages*, Reserved Covered Parking*, BBQ Area w/Grills, 2 Dog Parks, Social Calendar w/Activities, Door-to-Door Trash Pick-Up.
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Unit ID: 159817
*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95828
Property Id 95828
(RLNE5375148)