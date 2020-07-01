All apartments in Kyle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

826 Beebe Rd 159817

826 Bebee Road · No Longer Available
Location

826 Bebee Road, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Buda Kyle Hill Country | Resort Living | New 2016 - Property Id: 95828

Located in the 78640 zip code of Hayes county, this gated community features a Clubhouse with Click Caf, Latte Lounge and Conference Center, Advanced Fitness Facility with Separate Yoga Studio, 2 Resort-Style Swimming Pools with Social Seating, Limited Access, Detached Garages*, Reserved Covered Parking*, BBQ Area w/Grills, 2 Dog Parks, Social Calendar w/Activities, Door-to-Door Trash Pick-Up.

512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Unit ID: 159817

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95828
Property Id 95828

(RLNE5375148)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have any available units?
826 Beebe Rd 159817 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have?
Some of 826 Beebe Rd 159817's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Beebe Rd 159817 currently offering any rent specials?
826 Beebe Rd 159817 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Beebe Rd 159817 pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 is pet friendly.
Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 offer parking?
Yes, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 offers parking.
Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have a pool?
Yes, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 has a pool.
Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have accessible units?
No, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Beebe Rd 159817 have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Beebe Rd 159817 does not have units with air conditioning.

