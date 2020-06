Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Kensington Trails. Easy access to I35. This house has lots of space and lots of upgrades throughout. Galley style kitchen with breakfast area. Also has a formal dining area or could be used as a sitting room. Spacious living area downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Oversized master bed. Master bath has double vanity, great garden tub for soaking in and separate stand up shower. Good size yard. Must See.