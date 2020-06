701 Abundance Lane

Amenities

FANTASTIC 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH KYLE HOME IN WATERLEAF SUBDIVISION - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO VIEW THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOME READY FOR FAMILY ENTERTAINING. OPEN FLOOR PLAN - 2 LIVING AREAS, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND AND WALK-IN PANTRY. HARD TILE THROUGH-OUT DOWNSTAIRS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARD WOOD FLOORS WITH FANTASTIC WALK-IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE WALK-IN SHOWER. COVERED PATIO WITH A SPACIOUS BACKYARD. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES: PARK, PLAYGROUND,SPORT FACILITY AND COMMUNITY POOL. BE THE FAMILY HERO, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!



No Cats Allowed



