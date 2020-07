Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home with super popular floor-plan available in Plum Creek! - Home with super popular floor-plan available in Plum Creek! 3/2+study. Attached garage, covered screened rear patio. Hard tile, separate shower and tub, double vanity, walk in closet. Kitchen has nice pass through and opens to living. Sprinkler system, covered front porch.To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



