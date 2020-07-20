4700 Cromwell Dr 247325

Amenities
New 2018 | 2Bd W/D Incld | *Fenced Yards *Garages - Property Id: 125330
Kyle School District:
Negley Elementary,
Barton Middle
Hayes High School
Community Amenities:
Built in 2018, Fitness Center,
Yoga Studio, Resort-style Swimming Pool, Fire Pit, Volleyball Ct, Jogging/Walking Path, Private Yards. Remote Controlled Gates, Dog Park w/Agility & Obstacles, Pet Spa w/Grooming Table, Convenient Access to Public Transportation, Private Garages Available.
Interior Amenities:
9' Ceilings, Walk-in Closets, Island Kitchens with High Profile Faucets, Ceramic Tile, Wood Blinds, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washers/Dryer included, Digital Thermostat & Ceiling Fans.
512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125330p
