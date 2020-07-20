All apartments in Kyle
4700 Cromwell Dr 247325
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

4700 Cromwell Dr 247325

4700 Cromwell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
New 2018 | 2Bd W/D Incld | *Fenced Yards *Garages - Property Id: 125330

Kyle School District:
Negley Elementary,
Barton Middle
Hayes High School

Community Amenities:
Built in 2018, Fitness Center,
Yoga Studio, Resort-style Swimming Pool, Fire Pit, Volleyball Ct, Jogging/Walking Path, Private Yards. Remote Controlled Gates, Dog Park w/Agility & Obstacles, Pet Spa w/Grooming Table, Convenient Access to Public Transportation, Private Garages Available.

Interior Amenities:
9' Ceilings, Walk-in Closets, Island Kitchens with High Profile Faucets, Ceramic Tile, Wood Blinds, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washers/Dryer included, Digital Thermostat & Ceiling Fans.

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125330p
Property Id 125330

(RLNE5079245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

