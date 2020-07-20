4700 Cromwell Dr 247325

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly volleyball court yoga

New 2018 | 2Bd W/D Incld | *Fenced Yards *Garages - Property Id: 125330



Kyle School District:

Negley Elementary,

Barton Middle

Hayes High School



Community Amenities:

Built in 2018, Fitness Center,

Yoga Studio, Resort-style Swimming Pool, Fire Pit, Volleyball Ct, Jogging/Walking Path, Private Yards. Remote Controlled Gates, Dog Park w/Agility & Obstacles, Pet Spa w/Grooming Table, Convenient Access to Public Transportation, Private Garages Available.



Interior Amenities:

9' Ceilings, Walk-in Closets, Island Kitchens with High Profile Faucets, Ceramic Tile, Wood Blinds, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washers/Dryer included, Digital Thermostat & Ceiling Fans.



512-784-5481

FB: @DonRentsIt

Don Cummings, Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125330p

Property Id 125330



(RLNE5079245)