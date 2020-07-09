453 Nottingham Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Single Story 4 bedroom home with open floor Plan - APPOINTMENT NECESSARY TO SEE - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

This open single story home has 4 bedrooms, a large living room that opens into the kitchen/dining combo. There is granite in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Includes washer/dryer as well. The master has lots of closet space, a separate tub and shower, and double vanities. Rear covered patio with fenced yard. It won't last long. Schedule your showing today.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions. No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



(RLNE2424416)