Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

Location

453 Nottingham Loop, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Single Story 4 bedroom home with open floor Plan - APPOINTMENT NECESSARY TO SEE - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
This open single story home has 4 bedrooms, a large living room that opens into the kitchen/dining combo. There is granite in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Includes washer/dryer as well. The master has lots of closet space, a separate tub and shower, and double vanities. Rear covered patio with fenced yard. It won't last long. Schedule your showing today.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions. No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

(RLNE2424416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

