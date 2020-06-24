442 Caraway

Amenities
Ready for move in! This Plum Creek Jewel has been well maintained with new carpet upstairs installed in March. Dark tile floors downstairs. Open floor plan, with lots of kitchen storage. Refrigerator included. Attached 2-car garage with alley access. On a quiet street, this home has a peak of golf course from back yard and lots of trees. Relax on the covered front porch, back porch, or master balcony! Close to schools, 2 community pools, children's parks, dog park, walking trails and golf course.