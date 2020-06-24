All apartments in Kyle
442 Caraway
442 Caraway

442 Caraway · No Longer Available
Location

442 Caraway, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for move in! This Plum Creek Jewel has been well maintained with new carpet upstairs installed in March. Dark tile floors downstairs. Open floor plan, with lots of kitchen storage. Refrigerator included. Attached 2-car garage with alley access. On a quiet street, this home has a peak of golf course from back yard and lots of trees. Relax on the covered front porch, back porch, or master balcony! Close to schools, 2 community pools, children's parks, dog park, walking trails and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Caraway have any available units?
442 Caraway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 442 Caraway have?
Some of 442 Caraway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Caraway currently offering any rent specials?
442 Caraway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Caraway pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Caraway is pet friendly.
Does 442 Caraway offer parking?
Yes, 442 Caraway offers parking.
Does 442 Caraway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Caraway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Caraway have a pool?
Yes, 442 Caraway has a pool.
Does 442 Caraway have accessible units?
Yes, 442 Caraway has accessible units.
Does 442 Caraway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Caraway has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Caraway have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Caraway does not have units with air conditioning.
