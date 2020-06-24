442 Caraway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for move in! This Plum Creek Jewel has been well maintained with new carpet upstairs installed in March. Dark tile floors downstairs. Open floor plan, with lots of kitchen storage. Refrigerator included. Attached 2-car garage with alley access. On a quiet street, this home has a peak of golf course from back yard and lots of trees. Relax on the covered front porch, back porch, or master balcony! Close to schools, 2 community pools, children's parks, dog park, walking trails and golf course.