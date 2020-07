Amenities

Hometown Kyle Gem on a cul de sac lot & no rear neighbors. Recently installed AC unit. Formal dining area off the entrance. Spacious Master down w/ vaulted ceilings~master bath has 2 sinks w/ separate tub & shower. Wood laminate throughout living/dining & Hard wood on stairs. Kitchen offers granite countertops. 2nd Living area upstairs, 3 bedrooms & hall bathroom. Efficient floor plan. Extended patio w/ pergola on wide back yard to enjoy all your out door needs. A MUST SEE!