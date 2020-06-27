410 McGarity

Amenities

Gorgeous, swing porch home in lovely Plum Creek - Property Id: 141528



Beautiful 4Br / 2.5Bth in a very cute & safe neighborhood, Plum Creek - comes with a relaxing swing on the front porch!! Granite bench-tops, washer/drier, black appliances, central ac/heating.

Does NOT come furnished.

Close to great shopping, restaurants, medical facilities.

25 mins from Downtown Austin

15 mins from Sn Marcos

2x car garage accessible from back alley.

Small yard - tenant must take care of.

Plum Creek has 2x community swimming pools, parks, lakes and hiking trails.

Must pay own utilities.

Deposit required.

Background check & references also required.

Must show proof of income.



NO smoking - NO pets

