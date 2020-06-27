All apartments in Kyle
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

410 McGarity

410 Mcgarity · No Longer Available
Location

410 Mcgarity, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, swing porch home in lovely Plum Creek - Property Id: 141528

Beautiful 4Br / 2.5Bth in a very cute & safe neighborhood, Plum Creek - comes with a relaxing swing on the front porch!! Granite bench-tops, washer/drier, black appliances, central ac/heating.
Does NOT come furnished.
Close to great shopping, restaurants, medical facilities.
25 mins from Downtown Austin
15 mins from Sn Marcos
2x car garage accessible from back alley.
Small yard - tenant must take care of.
Plum Creek has 2x community swimming pools, parks, lakes and hiking trails.
Must pay own utilities.
Deposit required.
Background check & references also required.
Must show proof of income.

NO smoking - NO pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141528p
Property Id 141528

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5122385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 McGarity have any available units?
410 McGarity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 410 McGarity have?
Some of 410 McGarity's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 McGarity currently offering any rent specials?
410 McGarity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 McGarity pet-friendly?
No, 410 McGarity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 410 McGarity offer parking?
Yes, 410 McGarity offers parking.
Does 410 McGarity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 McGarity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 McGarity have a pool?
Yes, 410 McGarity has a pool.
Does 410 McGarity have accessible units?
No, 410 McGarity does not have accessible units.
Does 410 McGarity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 McGarity has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 McGarity have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 McGarity has units with air conditioning.
