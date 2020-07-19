403 Wetzel

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This home features a spacious master bedroom with a private balcony and ensuite. This energy efficient home is only two years old with an open floorplan and room for entertaining. Lots of natural light filtering across granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Water softener. Storage shed in the backyard.