403 Wetzel

This home features a spacious master bedroom with a private balcony and ensuite. This energy efficient home is only two years old with an open floorplan and room for entertaining. Lots of natural light filtering across granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Water softener. Storage shed in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
