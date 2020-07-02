All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 340 Tower DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
340 Tower DR
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

340 Tower DR

340 Tower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Tower Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*no pets* From the moment you drive up to the home you'll be impressed from the elevation to the stucco the exterior is fantastic. Open the door to a small entry with 12x24 tile that continues into the living room thoughout the entire home. Great open layout. The backyard has a nice little porch with great views of a greenspace and no rear neighbors. Bedrooms are nicely separated by hallway laundry room. Home is perfect for so many. HURRY!!! Come see it. *photos from previous occupant - currently vacant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Tower DR have any available units?
340 Tower DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 340 Tower DR currently offering any rent specials?
340 Tower DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Tower DR pet-friendly?
No, 340 Tower DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 340 Tower DR offer parking?
Yes, 340 Tower DR offers parking.
Does 340 Tower DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Tower DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Tower DR have a pool?
No, 340 Tower DR does not have a pool.
Does 340 Tower DR have accessible units?
No, 340 Tower DR does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Tower DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Tower DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Tower DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Tower DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with Gym
Kyle Apartments with ParkingKyle Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas