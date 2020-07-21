All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 322 Dandelion Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
322 Dandelion Loop
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

322 Dandelion Loop

322 Dandelion Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

322 Dandelion Loop, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 story in the Indian Paintbrush Community - Kyle - This spacious two story home features an easy floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, second floor loft and a spacious backyard. Nestled away in the Indian Paintbrush community, you're sure to want to make this your future home! Walk in to the formal dining room, which is easily connected to the first floor open living & kitchen. The second floor features all the bedrooms and a spacious sound floor loft. Make sure to move quickly as this home is sure to move quickly!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Hays ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4954210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Dandelion Loop have any available units?
322 Dandelion Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 322 Dandelion Loop have?
Some of 322 Dandelion Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Dandelion Loop currently offering any rent specials?
322 Dandelion Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Dandelion Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Dandelion Loop is pet friendly.
Does 322 Dandelion Loop offer parking?
Yes, 322 Dandelion Loop offers parking.
Does 322 Dandelion Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Dandelion Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Dandelion Loop have a pool?
No, 322 Dandelion Loop does not have a pool.
Does 322 Dandelion Loop have accessible units?
No, 322 Dandelion Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Dandelion Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Dandelion Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Dandelion Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Dandelion Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKyle 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKyle Apartments with Balconies
Kyle Apartments with PoolsKyle Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District