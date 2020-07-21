322 Dandelion Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 story in the Indian Paintbrush Community - Kyle - This spacious two story home features an easy floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, second floor loft and a spacious backyard. Nestled away in the Indian Paintbrush community, you're sure to want to make this your future home! Walk in to the formal dining room, which is easily connected to the first floor open living & kitchen. The second floor features all the bedrooms and a spacious sound floor loft. Make sure to move quickly as this home is sure to move quickly!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Hays ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE4954210)