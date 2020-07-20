All apartments in Kyle
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:26 PM

321 New Bridge Drive

321 New Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 New Bridge Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Move-in ready home tucked away in Kyle! Amazing location just 5 mins from I35, nearby shopping, HEB+, & walking distance to park & pool. Light-filled living area with laminate floors and fresh paint. Huge kitchen features tons of counter/cabinet space & opens to the living room. Brightly lit master suite with walk-in shower & huge closet! Spacious upstairs bonus/flex room. Huge back deck/patio creates tons of room to entertain, relax with the family & have summer cookouts! No direct backyard neighbors.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 New Bridge Drive have any available units?
321 New Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 321 New Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 New Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 New Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 New Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 321 New Bridge Drive offer parking?
No, 321 New Bridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 321 New Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 New Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 New Bridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 321 New Bridge Drive has a pool.
Does 321 New Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 New Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 New Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 New Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 New Bridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 New Bridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
