321 New Bridge Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Move-in ready home tucked away in Kyle! Amazing location just 5 mins from I35, nearby shopping, HEB+, & walking distance to park & pool. Light-filled living area with laminate floors and fresh paint. Huge kitchen features tons of counter/cabinet space & opens to the living room. Brightly lit master suite with walk-in shower & huge closet! Spacious upstairs bonus/flex room. Huge back deck/patio creates tons of room to entertain, relax with the family & have summer cookouts! No direct backyard neighbors.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.