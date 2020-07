Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully landscaped one story house in Southlake Ranch. Curved archways,bamboo flooring in lvg area with a detailed tiled entryway. Large kitchen/dining area with center island. Raised beds in the back yard with sprinklers. Sprinkler system on all 4 sides of house, cement paved walkway to 10x12 nice storage building. Location is conveniently located between Austin and San Antonio.