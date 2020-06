Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious single story 4 bedroom home for lease in Hometown Kyle available early June! Large master bedroom with walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub, & double vanity. The spacious kitchen is open to the living room and features a center island. Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!!!