260 Bailey Loop
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

260 Bailey Loop

260 Bailey Loop · No Longer Available
Location

260 Bailey Loop, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath located on a large lot inside the Steeplechase neighborhood. Brand new carpet and plank flooring throughout. Fresh paint and new appliances. Large fenced backyard and 2 car garage complete this home. Come make this home yours for the New Year.
3 bedroom 2 bath located on a large lot inside the Steeplechase neighborhood. Brand new carpet and plank flooring throughout. Fresh paint and new appliances. Fireplace, Large fenced backyard and 2 car garage complete this home. Come make this home yours for the New Year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Bailey Loop have any available units?
260 Bailey Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 260 Bailey Loop have?
Some of 260 Bailey Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Bailey Loop currently offering any rent specials?
260 Bailey Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Bailey Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Bailey Loop is pet friendly.
Does 260 Bailey Loop offer parking?
Yes, 260 Bailey Loop offers parking.
Does 260 Bailey Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Bailey Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Bailey Loop have a pool?
No, 260 Bailey Loop does not have a pool.
Does 260 Bailey Loop have accessible units?
No, 260 Bailey Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Bailey Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Bailey Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Bailey Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260 Bailey Loop has units with air conditioning.

