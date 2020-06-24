251 Carriage Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big 4 Bedroom 3 FULL Bath House in Kyle - This large, open floor plan home in Kyle features FOUR big bedrooms, THREE full bathrooms, a breakfast area, formal dining room, big bonus room, utility room, lots of closet space, and is set on a large corner lot with a fully fenced back yard.



Enjoy an open floor plan downstairs with the kitchen opening to the breakfast area and living room, and the living room opening to the dining room. One of the four bedrooms and one of the THREE full bathrooms is downstairs as well.



Pets welcome (restrictions apply).



Come see how much space you can have in Kyle!



