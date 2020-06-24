All apartments in Kyle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

251 Carriage Way

251 Carriage Way · No Longer Available
Location

251 Carriage Way, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big 4 Bedroom 3 FULL Bath House in Kyle - This large, open floor plan home in Kyle features FOUR big bedrooms, THREE full bathrooms, a breakfast area, formal dining room, big bonus room, utility room, lots of closet space, and is set on a large corner lot with a fully fenced back yard.

Enjoy an open floor plan downstairs with the kitchen opening to the breakfast area and living room, and the living room opening to the dining room. One of the four bedrooms and one of the THREE full bathrooms is downstairs as well.

Pets welcome (restrictions apply).

Come see how much space you can have in Kyle!

(RLNE2011750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Carriage Way have any available units?
251 Carriage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 251 Carriage Way currently offering any rent specials?
251 Carriage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Carriage Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Carriage Way is pet friendly.
Does 251 Carriage Way offer parking?
No, 251 Carriage Way does not offer parking.
Does 251 Carriage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Carriage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Carriage Way have a pool?
No, 251 Carriage Way does not have a pool.
Does 251 Carriage Way have accessible units?
No, 251 Carriage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Carriage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Carriage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Carriage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Carriage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
