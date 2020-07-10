All apartments in Kyle
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

236 Caddis Cove

236 Caddis Cove · No Longer Available
Location

236 Caddis Cove, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful hardwood floors, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and open kitchen with breakfast nook. This home is complete with covered patio and large private fenced in yard and 2 car garage. A Must See! Pets welcome but must be approved.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Caddis Cove have any available units?
236 Caddis Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 236 Caddis Cove have?
Some of 236 Caddis Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Caddis Cove currently offering any rent specials?
236 Caddis Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Caddis Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Caddis Cove is pet friendly.
Does 236 Caddis Cove offer parking?
Yes, 236 Caddis Cove offers parking.
Does 236 Caddis Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Caddis Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Caddis Cove have a pool?
No, 236 Caddis Cove does not have a pool.
Does 236 Caddis Cove have accessible units?
No, 236 Caddis Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Caddis Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Caddis Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Caddis Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 236 Caddis Cove has units with air conditioning.

