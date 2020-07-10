236 Caddis Cove

Amenities
Beautiful hardwood floors, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and open kitchen with breakfast nook. This home is complete with covered patio and large private fenced in yard and 2 car garage. A Must See! Pets welcome but must be approved.
Beautiful hardwood floors, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and open kitchen with breakfast nook. This home is complete with covered patio and large private fenced in yard and 2 car garage. A Must See! Pets welcome but must be approved.