216 Moore St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 Moore St

216 West Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 West Moore Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home
Amenities include:
- Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, and Garden Tub.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 12/13/2018

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now at realstarmanage.com.
- Text RENT to our team at 254-239-0779 for more info on this home
- Email us: inquiry@realstarmanage.com
- Call us: 254-935-2392

REAL Star Property Management, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Moore St have any available units?
216 Moore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 216 Moore St have?
Some of 216 Moore St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Moore St currently offering any rent specials?
216 Moore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Moore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Moore St is pet friendly.
Does 216 Moore St offer parking?
No, 216 Moore St does not offer parking.
Does 216 Moore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Moore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Moore St have a pool?
No, 216 Moore St does not have a pool.
Does 216 Moore St have accessible units?
No, 216 Moore St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Moore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Moore St has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Moore St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Moore St has units with air conditioning.
