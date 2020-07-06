200 W. Austin St.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This Custom build by Tilson, packs a lot of Punch in its 1144 sqft, starting with its large covered front porch. With a deck at the back door, Bermuda grass lawn, sprinkler system, 2 driveways, lots of parking, and privacy fencing on two sides; there's, still room for a RV or Boat. The Original Town of Kyle corner lot, backs to an alley, and has only one neighbor. The Elementary and Middle School are just a quick ride away. You can walk to Restaurants, Nightclubs, and Downtown Kyle.

This Custom build by Tilson, packs a lot of Punch in its 1144 sqft, starting with its large covered front porch. With a deck at the back door, Bermuda grass lawn, sprinkler system, 2 driveways, lots of parking, and privacy fencing on two sides; there's, still room for a RV or Boat. The Original Town of Kyle corner lot, backs to an alley, and has only one neighbor. The Elementary and Middle School are just a quick ride away. You can walk to Restaurants, Nightclubs, and Downtown Kyle