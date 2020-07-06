All apartments in Kyle
200 W. Austin St.

200 West Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 West Austin Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This Custom build by Tilson, packs a lot of Punch in its 1144 sqft, starting with its large covered front porch. With a deck at the back door, Bermuda grass lawn, sprinkler system, 2 driveways, lots of parking, and privacy fencing on two sides; there's, still room for a RV or Boat. The Original Town of Kyle corner lot, backs to an alley, and has only one neighbor. The Elementary and Middle School are just a quick ride away. You can walk to Restaurants, Nightclubs, and Downtown Kyle.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W. Austin St. have any available units?
200 W. Austin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 200 W. Austin St. currently offering any rent specials?
200 W. Austin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W. Austin St. pet-friendly?
No, 200 W. Austin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 200 W. Austin St. offer parking?
Yes, 200 W. Austin St. offers parking.
Does 200 W. Austin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W. Austin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W. Austin St. have a pool?
No, 200 W. Austin St. does not have a pool.
Does 200 W. Austin St. have accessible units?
No, 200 W. Austin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W. Austin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W. Austin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 W. Austin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 W. Austin St. does not have units with air conditioning.

