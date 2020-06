Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Plum Creek Garden Home! This home is in pristine condition and has extensive upgrades throughout. There's no carpet but beautiful porcelain, wood look, tile floors you'll love the look of. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and nice nickel hardware. There is a small private backyard or you can relax on the front porch and say hi to your neighbors. This is an exceptional property.