Amazing location in Kyle with easy access to 1-35, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Features an open living concept and a beautiful backyard - perfect for entertaining! Bright living space with formal dining space and concrete flooring throughout - no carpet! Kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances and island for extra prep space. Spacious master has an elegantly decorated bath with large walk-in closet. Near Seton Hospital, Kyle Lake, Steeplechase Park, and schools.