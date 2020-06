Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRING YOUR FAMILY TO VIEW THIS NEW BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOME IN POST OAK SUBDIVISION. READY FOR FAMILY ENTERTAINING. OPEN FLOOR PLAN - 2 LIVING AREAS, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, COUNTER ISLAND AND PANTRY. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC WALK-IN CLOSET. GOOD SIZE BACKYARD. BE THE FAMILY HERO, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

