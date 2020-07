Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelievable! Wonderful home in cul-de-sac and conveniently located within 5 minutes to I35 and shopping. Open floor plan with spacious family room and kitchen. Large kitchen boasts granite counters, walk-in pantry, and center island. Master has dual vanities, large garden tub, separate shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy the additional office space or living area. Washer and dryer included. Do not wait and schedule your showing today!