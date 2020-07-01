All apartments in Kyle
116 Rio Grande Drive
Last updated April 24 2020

116 Rio Grande Drive

116 Rio Grande Dr · No Longer Available
Location

116 Rio Grande Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
116 Rio Grande Drive Available 05/09/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2 living and dining in Silverado at Plum Creek! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2 living and dining in Silverado at Plum Creek. Enormous master suite, separate computer room, ceiling fans with remotes in all rooms, walk-in closets, covered patio for entertaining. Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5635905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Rio Grande Drive have any available units?
116 Rio Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 116 Rio Grande Drive have?
Some of 116 Rio Grande Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Rio Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Rio Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Rio Grande Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Rio Grande Drive is pet friendly.
Does 116 Rio Grande Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Rio Grande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Rio Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Rio Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Rio Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Rio Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Rio Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Rio Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Rio Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Rio Grande Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Rio Grande Drive has units with air conditioning.

