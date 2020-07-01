Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

116 Rio Grande Drive Available 05/09/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2 living and dining in Silverado at Plum Creek! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2 living and dining in Silverado at Plum Creek. Enormous master suite, separate computer room, ceiling fans with remotes in all rooms, walk-in closets, covered patio for entertaining. Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



(RLNE5635905)