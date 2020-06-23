101 Ashwood S

Amenities

CALL/TXT MEGAN (512) 572-3166 Beautiful home in the Amberwood subdivision. Home has updated wood floors in dining, living room and master. New carpet in the other rooms. Home comes with all appliances and has a gas stove and fireplace open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Master has a sperate tub and stand-up shower, with a private room for the toilet and double vanity. Backyard has a custom stone and wood porch, pet-friendly backyard no weight limit with owner approval. Easy access to I-35, 967 and the 45 toll, 4.5 miles from Buda, 20 Minutes from DT Austin, 13 miles from San Marcos make this an ideal location. CALL/TXT MEGAN (512) 572-3166