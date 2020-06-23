All apartments in Kyle
101 Ashwood S
101 Ashwood S

101 Ashwood South · No Longer Available
Location

101 Ashwood South, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
CALL/TXT MEGAN (512) 572-3166 Beautiful home in the Amberwood subdivision. Home has updated wood floors in dining, living room and master. New carpet in the other rooms. Home comes with all appliances and has a gas stove and fireplace open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Master has a sperate tub and stand-up shower, with a private room for the toilet and double vanity. Backyard has a custom stone and wood porch, pet-friendly backyard no weight limit with owner approval. Easy access to I-35, 967 and the 45 toll, 4.5 miles from Buda, 20 Minutes from DT Austin, 13 miles from San Marcos make this an ideal location. CALL/TXT MEGAN (512) 572-3166

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ashwood S have any available units?
101 Ashwood S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 101 Ashwood S have?
Some of 101 Ashwood S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ashwood S currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ashwood S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ashwood S pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Ashwood S is pet friendly.
Does 101 Ashwood S offer parking?
No, 101 Ashwood S does not offer parking.
Does 101 Ashwood S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Ashwood S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ashwood S have a pool?
No, 101 Ashwood S does not have a pool.
Does 101 Ashwood S have accessible units?
No, 101 Ashwood S does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ashwood S have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Ashwood S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Ashwood S have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Ashwood S does not have units with air conditioning.
