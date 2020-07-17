1630 Withers Way

Amenities

Pristine 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on premium corner lot in Saddlebrook Estates. Appreciate a decorative front door with lead glass. Enjoy stunning wood laminate flooring in the living, dining and hallways. Kitchen with striking subway tile backsplash, wood countertops, farm style double sink, track lighting, upscale ceramic tile and smooth cooktop. Decorator lighting throughout. Split bedrooms. Master with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet. Huge laundry room with folding area. 2nd bedroom will have brand new carpet this week. 2 car attached garage with opener. Nice size backyard with open patio area. Close to community park with sport court, pavilion and playground. Easy access to I35.