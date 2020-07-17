All apartments in Krum
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

1630 Withers Way

1630 Withers Way · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Withers Way, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Pristine 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on premium corner lot in Saddlebrook Estates. Appreciate a decorative front door with lead glass. Enjoy stunning wood laminate flooring in the living, dining and hallways. Kitchen with striking subway tile backsplash, wood countertops, farm style double sink, track lighting, upscale ceramic tile and smooth cooktop. Decorator lighting throughout. Split bedrooms. Master with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet. Huge laundry room with folding area. 2nd bedroom will have brand new carpet this week. 2 car attached garage with opener. Nice size backyard with open patio area. Close to community park with sport court, pavilion and playground. Easy access to I35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Withers Way have any available units?
1630 Withers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1630 Withers Way have?
Some of 1630 Withers Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Withers Way currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Withers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Withers Way pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Withers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1630 Withers Way offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Withers Way offers parking.
Does 1630 Withers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Withers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Withers Way have a pool?
No, 1630 Withers Way does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Withers Way have accessible units?
No, 1630 Withers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Withers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Withers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Withers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Withers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
