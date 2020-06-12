/
bowie
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:00 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Bowie, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
911 Highway 81 N
911 Highway 81 N, Bowie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Nice larger updated 2-2 in Bowie. Stained concrete floors and lots of windows. large closets , lots of storage and laundry room. No fenced yard, Some units may have fridge, please ask. Pictures may differ from actual unit.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Rock Street
1003 Rock St, Bowie, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and bright apts located in heart of Bowie. Plenty of parking and laundry on site. Units have either carpet or laminate. Some units have fridges, just ask. Each unit may vary according to pics. Apt 3 avail now and is 1-1 upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1208 Nugent Street
1208 Nugent St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1547 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Bowie! This home features an updated open floorplan, Newly updated foundation, Brand new Central HVAC and Heat, LVT Plank Flooring throughout! Wonderfully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
106 E Nelson Street
106 E Nelson St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1216 sqft
Cute house for rent!!! Easy application!!! 3 bed 2 bath.. big yard... awesome location in towm.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
602 E Wise Street
602 E Wise St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
Charming house for rent! Awesome location! Easy application!!! 3 bed 2 bath! Upstairs loft!! Nice backyard
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
519 Hutchinson Street
519 Hutchinson St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
952 sqft
Charming house for rent!!!! 3bed 1 bath!!!! Updated!!!! new appliances!!!!! Fresh paint!!!!!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
709 Elba Street
709 Elba St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
Charming house for rent!!! 3 bed 2 bath.. big back yard.... Easy application!!!! we offer in person tours and virtual tours
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
706 Elba Street
706 Elba St, Bowie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
Charming little house for rent... 2 bed 1 bath.. spacious inside.. big yard... updated throughout... has all appliances.. included washer and dryer..
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1203 E Tarrant Street
1203 E Tarrant St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Charming little house in bowie.2 bed 2 bath house for rent!!!! Awesome location!!!!!
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3549 Fruitland Road
3549 Fruitland Rd, Montague County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
If you are looking to live in a quiet, secluded area this is your home! This beautiful home sits on 2 acres tucked away with lots of trees and wildlife. The downstairs has been remodeled.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bowie rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.
Some of the colleges located in the Bowie area include University of North Texas, Tarrant County College District, Texas Christian University, University of North Texas Health Science Center, and Texas Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bowie from include Fort Worth, Denton, Wichita Falls, Weatherford, and Azle.