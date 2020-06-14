Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Krum, TX with garage

Krum apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
14 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1989 sqft
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Krum
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Results within 10 miles of Krum
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1806 Sand Stone Drive
1806 Sandstone Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1474 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Sanger ISD. Granite counter tops. Large Master with his and her closets. Nice back yard. This home is move in ready!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Hillcrest Street
204 Hillcrest Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1302 sqft
THE LONG WAIT FOR A HOME LIKE THIS IS OVER. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF SANGER THIS MOVE IN READY ADORABLE 1 STORY HOME IS ADORNED WITH IT ALL. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN PLUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE...RECENT PAINT TILE AND WOOD FLOORS .....

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
123 Ringneck Drive
123 Ringneck Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Sanger, Tx home. All electric home in established neighborhood. Sanger ISD. Close to parks, schools, shopping and 15 minutes from Lake Ray Roberts State Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
404 Gulf Stream
404 Gulf Stream Ln, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1567 sqft
Country living close to Denton amenities, UNT, TWU & I-35E. Ponder ISD schools!! Open concept, light, bright and clean! BRAND NEW CARPET and fresh paint throughout!!! 4 bedrooms & 1 could be used as study. Separate laundry room, great neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
819 Carmen Court
819 Carmen Court, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1064 sqft
Great Location on Cul De Sac! Perfect for 1st Time Homebuyer or Investor. Needs some Fresh Paint and a Little TLC. No HOA. Quiet, Smaller Neighborhood. Property is for sale, lease, owner finance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
206 E Bailey Street
206 East Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1302 sqft
Charming home with original wood floors in kitchen, living room and front bedroom! Luxury vinyl plank in master and one other bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5002 Villas Drive
5002 Villas Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1484 sqft
Beautiful brand new duplexes. Vinyl plank floors, tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Led Lighting throughout, coach lights, shaker style cabinets with Granite in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2012 Benjamin Dr
2012 Benjamin Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1218 sqft
Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint. A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
127 Ringneck Drive
127 Ringneck Drive, Sanger, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1760 sqft
This Cute 4-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage home boasts a large living area with fresh paint & carpet, new appliances in kitchen including a Microwave & Stainless Refrigerator. Master has a large garden tub, shower, and large walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Krum, TX

Krum apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

