Krum, TX
1619 Kawati Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:01 AM

1619 Kawati Way

1619 Kawati Way · (940) 231-4960
Location

1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX 76249

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator. Tile in kitchen, dining, baths, laundry and entry. 3 way split bedrooms, each has own bath!! Study off living area with french doors. High ceilings throughout. Large laundry room with great pantry storage. 3 car garage!very nice. NO SMOKING!! Pets case by case call agents to inquire. Online application process for each tenant 18+ years; Quick and easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Kawati Way have any available units?
1619 Kawati Way has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1619 Kawati Way have?
Some of 1619 Kawati Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Kawati Way currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Kawati Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Kawati Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Kawati Way is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Kawati Way offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Kawati Way does offer parking.
Does 1619 Kawati Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Kawati Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Kawati Way have a pool?
No, 1619 Kawati Way does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Kawati Way have accessible units?
No, 1619 Kawati Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Kawati Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Kawati Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 Kawati Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 Kawati Way does not have units with air conditioning.
