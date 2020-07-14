All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Grandon Manor

1611 Grandon Dr · (254) 401-0261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX 76541

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18-18C · Avail. Sep 10

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandon Manor.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Grandon Manor Apartment Homes, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 bedroom) $400 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $2/month; Trash $6.50/month; water and sewer is allocated
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Surface Lot - Ample Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grandon Manor have any available units?
Grandon Manor has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Grandon Manor have?
Some of Grandon Manor's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandon Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Grandon Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandon Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandon Manor is pet friendly.
Does Grandon Manor offer parking?
Yes, Grandon Manor offers parking.
Does Grandon Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grandon Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandon Manor have a pool?
Yes, Grandon Manor has a pool.
Does Grandon Manor have accessible units?
No, Grandon Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Grandon Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandon Manor has units with dishwashers.

