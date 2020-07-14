Grandon Manor.

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 bedroom) $400 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $2/month; Trash $6.50/month; water and sewer is allocated
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Surface Lot - Ample Parking.