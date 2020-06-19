All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 7700 Blue Nile Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
7700 Blue Nile Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

7700 Blue Nile Drive

7700 Blue Nile Drive · (254) 432-7030 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7700 Blue Nile Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7700 Blue Nile Drive · Avail. Jul 13

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood. This area is a nice walk or short drive to Purser Family Park, and the Armed Services YMCA. The entire subdivision has sidewalks making it easy to go for a nice stroll. This home has ceramic tile throughout, beautiful stained cabinetry, granite in kitchen, great light fixtures, separate shower and tub in master bath, large walk in closet in master. Large kitchen with island, and stainless steel Whirlpool Appliances. Pull down attic stairs, four sides brick, full yard sod, privacy fence, and sprinkler system.

Contact Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 with any questions or visit us online at www.isbellrentals.com!

(RLNE5745174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Blue Nile Drive have any available units?
7700 Blue Nile Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Blue Nile Drive have?
Some of 7700 Blue Nile Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Blue Nile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Blue Nile Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Blue Nile Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 Blue Nile Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7700 Blue Nile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Blue Nile Drive does offer parking.
Does 7700 Blue Nile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Blue Nile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Blue Nile Drive have a pool?
No, 7700 Blue Nile Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Blue Nile Drive have accessible units?
No, 7700 Blue Nile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Blue Nile Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 Blue Nile Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7700 Blue Nile Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity