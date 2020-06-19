Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood. This area is a nice walk or short drive to Purser Family Park, and the Armed Services YMCA. The entire subdivision has sidewalks making it easy to go for a nice stroll. This home has ceramic tile throughout, beautiful stained cabinetry, granite in kitchen, great light fixtures, separate shower and tub in master bath, large walk in closet in master. Large kitchen with island, and stainless steel Whirlpool Appliances. Pull down attic stairs, four sides brick, full yard sod, privacy fence, and sprinkler system.



Contact Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 with any questions or visit us online at www.isbellrentals.com!



(RLNE5745174)