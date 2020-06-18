6509 Creek Land Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Take a look at this five bedroom beauty! This amazing home features three spacious living areas. The open kitchen is equipped with an island and granite countertops. The bedrooms are a great size. The master bath boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include an alarm system, a lovely garden, fruit trees and much more. Be the first renter to enjoy everything this home has to offer! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Dogs under 30lbs. accepted, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.