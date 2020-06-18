All apartments in Killeen
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:21 AM

6509 Creek Land Road

6509 Creek Land Road · (254) 213-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6509 Creek Land Road, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Take a look at this five bedroom beauty! This amazing home features three spacious living areas. The open kitchen is equipped with an island and granite countertops. The bedrooms are a great size. The master bath boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include an alarm system, a lovely garden, fruit trees and much more. Be the first renter to enjoy everything this home has to offer! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Dogs under 30lbs. accepted, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Creek Land Road have any available units?
6509 Creek Land Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 Creek Land Road have?
Some of 6509 Creek Land Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Creek Land Road currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Creek Land Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Creek Land Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Creek Land Road is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Creek Land Road offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Creek Land Road does offer parking.
Does 6509 Creek Land Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Creek Land Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Creek Land Road have a pool?
No, 6509 Creek Land Road does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Creek Land Road have accessible units?
No, 6509 Creek Land Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Creek Land Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Creek Land Road has units with dishwashers.
