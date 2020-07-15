Amenities

6505 Clear Brook Dr Available 08/10/20 Executive Living! - Enjoy living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home. This home features two living areas and two dining areas. The two-car garage comes with an automatic door opener and the back yard has a privacy fence and a covered patio. The home features gorgeous ceramic tile flooring in all the wet areas and carpet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite countertops, and all appliances are black to include a built in microwave oven, dishwasher, glass cooktop stove, double ovens and a side-by-side refrigerator. The master bedroom is spacious and features a raised ceiling and ceiling fan. The spa-like master bathroom features double sink vanities, large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower with glass enclosure. The hall bathroom is spacious and also features a double sink vanity. The half bath is located downstairs. Additional amenities of this home include raised panel doors and plantation blinds throughout



