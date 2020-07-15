All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6505 Clear Brook Dr

6505 Clear Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6505 Clear Brook Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
6505 Clear Brook Dr Available 08/10/20 Executive Living! - Enjoy living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home. This home features two living areas and two dining areas. The two-car garage comes with an automatic door opener and the back yard has a privacy fence and a covered patio. The home features gorgeous ceramic tile flooring in all the wet areas and carpet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite countertops, and all appliances are black to include a built in microwave oven, dishwasher, glass cooktop stove, double ovens and a side-by-side refrigerator. The master bedroom is spacious and features a raised ceiling and ceiling fan. The spa-like master bathroom features double sink vanities, large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower with glass enclosure. The hall bathroom is spacious and also features a double sink vanity. The half bath is located downstairs. Additional amenities of this home include raised panel doors and plantation blinds throughout

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED

(RLNE4583934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Clear Brook Dr have any available units?
6505 Clear Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Clear Brook Dr have?
Some of 6505 Clear Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Clear Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Clear Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Clear Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 Clear Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6505 Clear Brook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6505 Clear Brook Dr offers parking.
Does 6505 Clear Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Clear Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Clear Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 6505 Clear Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Clear Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6505 Clear Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Clear Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Clear Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.
