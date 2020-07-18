All apartments in Killeen
5619 Tumbled Stone Drive

5619 Tumble Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Tumble Stone Drive, Killeen, TX 76542
White Rock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom! This spacious home features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, an island and stainless appliances. There are two dining areas. The bedrooms are a great size. The master bath is equipped with double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include a screened in back patio, a shed, an alarm system and much more. Make this house your new home, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive have any available units?
5619 Tumbled Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive have?
Some of 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Tumbled Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive offers parking.
Does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 Tumbled Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.
