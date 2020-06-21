Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5601 Bald Ridge Court Available 07/17/20 *Lease Pending* Come enjoy blue Texas skies! - *Lease Pending* Available for move-in 07/17/2020. Located in the desirable Timber Ridge subdivision, this beautiful home with side entry garage (with opener) is situated on an over-sized corner lot. The spacious floor plan was designed with family in mind. Enjoy the family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, perfect for warming up next to. The master suite boasts double vanities, separate shower, and large walk-in closets. Find yourself relaxing on the covered patio, which is sure to be a big hit with all of your guests. Recently remodeled in 2018!



Pets on owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing assistance is not accepted and gas service is not required at this home.



(RLNE2296840)