All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 5601 Bald Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
5601 Bald Ridge Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5601 Bald Ridge Court

5601 Bald Ridge Court · (254) 526-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5601 Bald Ridge Court, Killeen, TX 76542
Timber Ridge Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5601 Bald Ridge Court · Avail. Jul 17

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5601 Bald Ridge Court Available 07/17/20 *Lease Pending* Come enjoy blue Texas skies! - *Lease Pending* Available for move-in 07/17/2020. Located in the desirable Timber Ridge subdivision, this beautiful home with side entry garage (with opener) is situated on an over-sized corner lot. The spacious floor plan was designed with family in mind. Enjoy the family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, perfect for warming up next to. The master suite boasts double vanities, separate shower, and large walk-in closets. Find yourself relaxing on the covered patio, which is sure to be a big hit with all of your guests. Recently remodeled in 2018!

Pets on owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing assistance is not accepted and gas service is not required at this home.

(RLNE2296840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Bald Ridge Court have any available units?
5601 Bald Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Bald Ridge Court have?
Some of 5601 Bald Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Bald Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Bald Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Bald Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Bald Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 5601 Bald Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Bald Ridge Court does offer parking.
Does 5601 Bald Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Bald Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Bald Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5601 Bald Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Bald Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5601 Bald Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Bald Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Bald Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5601 Bald Ridge Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity