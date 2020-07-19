4806 Hammerstone Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available September 11th, 2020!!! Attractive, well maintained home in the White Rock neighborhood. At over 2000 sq. ft. this home is composed of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas and a spacious living area. The kitchen is open and airy with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile floors, a breakfast nook and a pantry. The living room is spacious with tall ceilings, a corner fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Located off of the living area a large formal dining area has wood laminate flooring and is the perfect place for hosting dinner parties. The master bedroom is well appointed with wood laminate floors, a ceiling fan and double tray ceiling. The master bath offers a double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and his and her closets. The minor bedrooms are comfortable with carpeted floors and lighted ceiling fans. Outside, the yard includes a sprinkler system, a wood privacy fence, a large covered patio and an extended open patio with pergola. Other features include a play set in the backyard and tile flooring on the covered patio and porch. This property is currently zoned for Timber Ridge Elementary, Liberty Hill Middle School and Harker Heights High School. Professionally managed by Shine Residential Management (www.ShineRM.com).