Killeen, TX
4806 Hammerstone Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

4806 Hammerstone Trail

4806 Hammerstone Trail · No Longer Available
Killeen
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4806 Hammerstone Trail, Killeen, TX 76542
White Rock Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available September 11th, 2020!!! Attractive, well maintained home in the White Rock neighborhood. At over 2000 sq. ft. this home is composed of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas and a spacious living area. The kitchen is open and airy with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile floors, a breakfast nook and a pantry. The living room is spacious with tall ceilings, a corner fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Located off of the living area a large formal dining area has wood laminate flooring and is the perfect place for hosting dinner parties. The master bedroom is well appointed with wood laminate floors, a ceiling fan and double tray ceiling. The master bath offers a double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and his and her closets. The minor bedrooms are comfortable with carpeted floors and lighted ceiling fans. Outside, the yard includes a sprinkler system, a wood privacy fence, a large covered patio and an extended open patio with pergola. Other features include a play set in the backyard and tile flooring on the covered patio and porch. This property is currently zoned for Timber Ridge Elementary, Liberty Hill Middle School and Harker Heights High School. Professionally managed by Shine Residential Management (www.ShineRM.com).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 Hammerstone Trail have any available units?
4806 Hammerstone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4806 Hammerstone Trail have?
Some of 4806 Hammerstone Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 Hammerstone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Hammerstone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Hammerstone Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4806 Hammerstone Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4806 Hammerstone Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4806 Hammerstone Trail offers parking.
Does 4806 Hammerstone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 Hammerstone Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Hammerstone Trail have a pool?
No, 4806 Hammerstone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4806 Hammerstone Trail have accessible units?
No, 4806 Hammerstone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Hammerstone Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4806 Hammerstone Trail has units with dishwashers.
