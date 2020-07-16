- Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!
At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties. If you are interested in one of our viewable now properties please call our office at 254-628-9272 from 9:00-5:30 to make an appointment to view these homes. We are releasing keys from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday by appointment only.
If you are interested in applying for one of our properties please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com. Click on “Rentals” in the menu bar. When you find the property you are interested in click “Apply Now”. Once your application has been approved you will be notified to place the security deposit and a member of our leasing department will contact you to schedule your move-in.
For further information or if you have more questions please call our office Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30 at 254-628-9272.
(RLNE3018989)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4802 Green Meadow Street have any available units?
4802 Green Meadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Green Meadow Street have?
Some of 4802 Green Meadow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Green Meadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Green Meadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Green Meadow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4802 Green Meadow Street is pet friendly.
Does 4802 Green Meadow Street offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Green Meadow Street offers parking.
Does 4802 Green Meadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 Green Meadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Green Meadow Street have a pool?
No, 4802 Green Meadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Green Meadow Street have accessible units?
No, 4802 Green Meadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Green Meadow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 Green Meadow Street does not have units with dishwashers.