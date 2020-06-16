All apartments in Killeen
Location

4608 Frontier Trail, Killeen, TX 76542
Hymesa Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4608 Frontier Trl · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Love At First Sight! - Spacious three bedroom home in Killeens Hymesa Estates, attractively landscaped, privacy fenced rear yard with fruit trees, covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, large living room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, handsome oak cabinets, abundant counter space, beautiful ceramic tile, laundry room, master bedroom with elevated ceiling, spa-like master bathroom with luxurious soaking tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, double sink vanity, and twin walk-in closets. This home features raised panel doors, window treatments, and many other amenities.

(RLNE4035211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Frontier Trl have any available units?
4608 Frontier Trl has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Frontier Trl have?
Some of 4608 Frontier Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Frontier Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Frontier Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Frontier Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Frontier Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Frontier Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Frontier Trl does offer parking.
Does 4608 Frontier Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Frontier Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Frontier Trl have a pool?
No, 4608 Frontier Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Frontier Trl have accessible units?
No, 4608 Frontier Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Frontier Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Frontier Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
