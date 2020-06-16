4608 Frontier Trl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Love At First Sight! - Spacious three bedroom home in Killeens Hymesa Estates, attractively landscaped, privacy fenced rear yard with fruit trees, covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, large living room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, handsome oak cabinets, abundant counter space, beautiful ceramic tile, laundry room, master bedroom with elevated ceiling, spa-like master bathroom with luxurious soaking tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, double sink vanity, and twin walk-in closets. This home features raised panel doors, window treatments, and many other amenities.



(RLNE4035211)