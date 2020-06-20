Amenities

4503 AUBURN DRIVE Available 06/30/20 Great Two Story Home with Loft! - Newer two story home built in 2009 with approximately 2,652 sq ft. Kitchen open to family room with a serving bar. Tile floors in kitchen and breakfast room with stainless appliances. Tile utility room. Corner fireplace in family room. Huge living room that you can use part for a formal dining area. Half-bath downstairs in hall. Master bedroom is located downstairs and bath has a separate shower and jetted tub with double vanities. Upstairs has three bedrooms, full bath and third living space that would make a great game room. Within minutes of Fort Hood and Metroplex Hospital.



