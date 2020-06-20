All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4503 AUBURN DRIVE

4503 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Auburn Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
4503 AUBURN DRIVE Available 06/30/20 Great Two Story Home with Loft! - Newer two story home built in 2009 with approximately 2,652 sq ft. Kitchen open to family room with a serving bar. Tile floors in kitchen and breakfast room with stainless appliances. Tile utility room. Corner fireplace in family room. Huge living room that you can use part for a formal dining area. Half-bath downstairs in hall. Master bedroom is located downstairs and bath has a separate shower and jetted tub with double vanities. Upstairs has three bedrooms, full bath and third living space that would make a great game room. Within minutes of Fort Hood and Metroplex Hospital.

(RLNE3946246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE have any available units?
4503 AUBURN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE have?
Some of 4503 AUBURN DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 AUBURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4503 AUBURN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 AUBURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 AUBURN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4503 AUBURN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 AUBURN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4503 AUBURN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4503 AUBURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 AUBURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 AUBURN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
