Killeen, TX
4410 Pete Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 12:57 AM

4410 Pete Drive

4410 Pete Drive · (415) 999-1019
Location

4410 Pete Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Lonesome Dove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2002
It's time to enjoy your new home. As soon as you enter the front door, your eyes are adorned on the living room and the new flooring that is throughout the home. Immediately to the right upon entering the front door is a second living area or formal dining. This home has beautiful upgrades such as the the entire kitchen. You have a lot of space to entertain guest and show off your jazzy home. There is the split bedroom concept to give you that needed peace. Do not hesitate to schedule your showing immediately. 3 full size bedrooms with large closets, the master has walk-in closet attached to its own luxurious bath with oversized tub. The kitchen is open into the living room and also has a bonus room attached that can be used an office or 4th bedroom. Flooring is all brand new Outside is a fully fenced large yard where you can enjoy a large amount of space. Garage is enormous 2 car, deep garage with auto opener.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Pete Drive have any available units?
4410 Pete Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Pete Drive have?
Some of 4410 Pete Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Pete Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Pete Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Pete Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Pete Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4410 Pete Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Pete Drive offers parking.
Does 4410 Pete Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Pete Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Pete Drive have a pool?
No, 4410 Pete Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Pete Drive have accessible units?
No, 4410 Pete Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Pete Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Pete Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
