4410 Pete Drive

Built in 2002

It's time to enjoy your new home. As soon as you enter the front door, your eyes are adorned on the living room and the new flooring that is throughout the home. Immediately to the right upon entering the front door is a second living area or formal dining. This home has beautiful upgrades such as the the entire kitchen. You have a lot of space to entertain guest and show off your jazzy home. There is the split bedroom concept to give you that needed peace. Do not hesitate to schedule your showing immediately. 3 full size bedrooms with large closets, the master has walk-in closet attached to its own luxurious bath with oversized tub. The kitchen is open into the living room and also has a bonus room attached that can be used an office or 4th bedroom. Flooring is all brand new Outside is a fully fenced large yard where you can enjoy a large amount of space. Garage is enormous 2 car, deep garage with auto opener.

