Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/14/20 THIS HOME HAS HAD A LONG TERM TENANT, NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Available early August 2020. 4307 Adobe Dr, Killeen, TX is a single family home that contains 1,221approximately sq ft and was built in 1994. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage is centrally located near shopping, school and easy access to Fort Hood.



Security Deposit $1015.00



(RLNE5901363)