Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

If you sign a yr lease: $0 deposit for soldiers / seniors ! total move in $360. This promotion will end soon so hurry up!



rent INCLUDES water and trash (~$50 savings for you) and it is $360$-385 a month if you sign a year lease.



For civilians if you have a job and you qualify- s.deposit is $200-300 only. must have no serious crimes / felonies or evictions. I do comprehensive national background check. Regarding credit -it's not a deal breaker



Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time

https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6